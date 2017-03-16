BRIEF-Proteon Therapeutics FY loss per share $1.72

March 16 (Reuters) - Proteon Therapeutics Inc:

* Proteon Therapeutics announces full-year 2016 financial results and changes to the ongoing phase 3 patency-2 clinical trial

* Proteon Therapeutics -expects its cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale investments will be sufficient to fund its operations into Q3 of 2018

* Proteon Therapeutics Inc - expects to report top-line data in Q4 of 2018 for patency-2 trial

* Proteon Therapeutics Inc - if patency-2 trial is successful, Proteon expects to submit a bla in 2019

* Proteon Therapeutics -FY loss per share $1.72 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: