FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.38
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 30, 2017 / 8:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.38

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 30 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc

* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted $0.38

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc says plans for phase 1 trial, which will also investigate PTI-801 in cf patients, to run in U.S. and European sites

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc says expects data from patients stable on Orkambi who have been dosed with PTI-801 for 14 days in second half of 2017

* Proteostasis - Expects cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments sufficient to fund operating expenses and capex requirements through Q2 of 2018

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc - Qtrly loss per share $0.38

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.