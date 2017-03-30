BRIEF-Proteostasis Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share $0.38

March 30 (Reuters) - Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc

* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 financial results and provides corporate update

* Qtrly net loss per share attributable to common stockholders-basic and diluted $0.38

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc says plans for phase 1 trial, which will also investigate PTI-801 in cf patients, to run in U.S. and European sites

* Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc says expects data from patients stable on Orkambi who have been dosed with PTI-801 for 14 days in second half of 2017

* Proteostasis - Expects cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments sufficient to fund operating expenses and capex requirements through Q2 of 2018

