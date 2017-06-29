BRIEF-Abercrombie to bring new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co - announced that it will bring its new A&F store concept to Hong Kong by end of 2017
June 29 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc:
* Proteostasis Therapeutics reports preliminary data from phase 1 study of pti-428 in patients with cystic fibrosis
* Proteostasis Therapeutics - pti-428 generally well tolerated, no serious adverse events, no adverse events leading to discontinuation observed
* Proteostasis Therapeutics-separate study with third patient population is initiating enrollment of cf patients who will receive pti-428 in addition to kalydeco
* Hydropothecary Corp qtrly realized revenue per gram was $8.62, down from $10.10 in prior quarter