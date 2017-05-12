BRIEF-Provident Financial says Q1 trading in line with market consensus

May 12 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc

* Group's trading performance during Q1 of 2017 has been consistent with market consensus

* Vanquis Bank and Moneybarn have made a good start to year

* Vanquis Bank Q1 new account bookings of 122,000 were up 45 pct versus relatively weak Q1 of 2016

* A one-off exceptional charge of approximately 20 million pounds ($25.77 million) will be taken in first half of 2017 in respect of redundancy, retention and training costs at home credit business