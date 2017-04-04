FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Provident Financial updates guidance for medium-term potential of its businesses
April 4, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Provident Financial updates guidance for medium-term potential of its businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 4 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc:

* Group's refreshed guidance for medium-term potential of each of its businesses

* Medium-Term growth potential for vanquis bank's credit cards unit of having 2.0m-2.3m customers with an average balance of £1,000-£1,100

* Refreshed medium-term growth potential for provident's home credit loans is profit of £150m+

* Refreshed medium-term growth potential for satsuma is £100m-£150m receivables Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

