BRIEF-Provident Financial updates guidance for medium-term potential of its businesses

April 4 (Reuters) - Provident Financial Plc:

* Group's refreshed guidance for medium-term potential of each of its businesses

* Medium-Term growth potential for vanquis bank's credit cards unit of having 2.0m-2.3m customers with an average balance of £1,000-£1,100

* Refreshed medium-term growth potential for provident's home credit loans is profit of £150m+

* Refreshed medium-term growth potential for satsuma is £100m-£150m receivables