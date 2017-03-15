BRIEF-Proximus has successfully issued 500 million euros senior unsecured notes

March 15 (Reuters) - Proximus NV:

* Has successfully issued 500 million euros senior unsecured notes due March 2022

* Spread of this transaction was set at 25 basis points over 5-year mid-swap rate

* Issue was very well received with an order book in excess of 1.3 billion euros ($1.38 billion) (nearly 3 times oversubscribed) and was placed with more than 75 European institutional investors

* Proceeds of the new issue will be used primarily to refinance existing short term debt and upcoming maturities Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9404 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)