4 months ago
April 26, 2017 / 7:35 AM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-Proximus to launch ‘Fiber for Belgium' with a 3 billion euros investment plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Proximus NV:

* Proximus launches the project ‘fiber for belgium’ to bring a future-proof next generation network to its customers

* Announces an investment of 3 billion euros ($3.28 billion) in the coming 10 years to accelerate the roll-out of fiber in Belgium

* Proximus will cover more than 85 pct of all enterprises and more than 50 pct of all households with fiber

* Expects with fiber an increase of its market share in the residential segment and to a strengthening of its position in the enterprise segment

* Intends to return to its shareholders a stable dividend of 1.50 euros per share over the period 2017-2019

* Estimates its annual investment level for the group over the next 3 years to be around 1 billion euros Source text: bit.ly/2i6L1Sh Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9157 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

