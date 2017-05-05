May 5 Proximus NV:
* Q1 total income EUR 1.44 billion versus EUR 1.43 billion
year ago
* For the first quarter of 2017, Proximus posted domestic
underlying revenue of EUR 1,111 million, a 3.2% growth from the
previous year.
* Q1’17 underlying group EBITDA of EUR 449 million, +7.5%
year-on-year
* Full-Year 2017 outlook confirmed.
* Proximus’ fcf for the first quarter of 2017 totaled eur
173 million. This was eur 40 million more than the fcf reported
for the comparable period in 2016
* Expects to close the year with nearly stable domestic
revenue and slightly growing group EBITDA
* Q1 net income group share EUR 119 million versus EUR 112
million year ago
* Announced three-year dividend commitment, proximus expects
to return over 2017-2019 a stable gross dividend per share of
EUR 1.50.
* Proximus remains well on track to deliver its EUR 150
million cost reduction ambition set for 2019.
* In Q1 achieved further progress in its market shares for
fixed internet to 46.6% and for digital tv to 36.3%, for mobile
its market share was 38.5% , -0.2pp from a year ago
* In Q1 +27,000 unique tv-customers, total of 1,516,000
* In Q1 +24,000 fixed internet lines, total of 1,944,000
* In Q1 +44,000 mobile postpaid cards, 3,780,000 in total
* In Q1 -64,000 mobile prepaid cards, 1,117,000 in total
* Reuters poll: Q1 revenues underlying EUR 1.43 billion; Q1
EBITDA underlying EUR 441 million; Q1 net income EUR 123 million
Source text: bit.ly/2qxG4dm
