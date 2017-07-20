FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 hours ago
BRIEF-Prudential announces new leadership structure for U.S. businesses
#Trump
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Politics
Sessions ducks Trump's barbs
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
Brexit
Experts fear fallout if ministers walk away without Brexit deal
#Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
#Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 20, 2017 / 1:15 PM / 3 hours ago

BRIEF-Prudential announces new leadership structure for U.S. businesses

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc:

* Prudential announces new leadership structure for U.S. businesses

* Prudential financial Inc says under new structure, to be effective in Q4 2017, co's five U.S. businesses will be aligned under three groups

* Prudential financial says Lori Fouché to lead Individual Solutions group, Andy Sullivan to lead Individual Solutions group

* Prudential Financial says Investment Management group will continue to be led by David Hunt

* Says co's U.S. businesses will be aligned under individual solutions, workplace solutions and investment management groups Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.