March 14 (Reuters) - Prudential

* Chief executive mike wells says doesn't see need for m&g, eastspring to acquire other asset managers

* Chief financial officer nic nicandrou says uk 33 billion pound annuities back book is significant contributor to uk profits

* Chief financial officer nic nicandrou says profitability of uk life business should increase steadily

* Chief executive mike wells says very pleased with early signs and direction on u.s. Dol rule Further company coverage: