3 months ago
BRIEF-Prudential Financial says may shed "too big to fail" label- conf call
#Market News
May 4, 2017 / 4:12 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-Prudential Financial says may shed "too big to fail" label- conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Prudential Financial Inc

* Believes that it "ultimately may not end up" as a systematically important financial institution (sifi) - conf call

* Prudential financial says "tone of things is moving in the right direction in terms of ... Non-Bank sifis in general" - conf call

* Prudential financial says capacity for pension risk transfer business is "holding steady if not increasing" - conf call

* Prudential financial's pension risk transfer business "will remain episodic," but there is "robust pipeline" - conf call Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)

