BRIEF-Prudential reports hgiher Q1 new business profit

May 18 (Reuters) - Prudential Plc:

* Q1 group new business profit of 856 million stg, up 25 percent (up 42 percent)

* Broad-Based growth in Asia, with Q1 new business profit up 26 per cent 2,3 (up 45 percent) to 561 million stg

* Q1 US separate account assets up 5 percent to $157 billion; UK PRUfund assets up 11 percent to 27.5 billion stg

* Q1 group shareholders' solvency II surplus estimated at 12.4 billion stg; equivalent to a cover ratio of 198 percent

* Q1 asset management external net inflows of 5.7 billion stg from M&G and Eastspring

* Completed sale of its Life Insurance Subsidiary in Korea, PCA Life Insurance Co Ltd, to Mirae Asset Life Insurance Co Ltd for consideration of KRW170 billion (equivalent to 117 million stg) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)