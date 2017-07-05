BRIEF-Triple-S Management agrees to Medicaid contract extension
* Triple-S Management Corp - agrees to Medicaid contract extension
July 5 Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund Inc:
* Prudential short duration high yield fund, inc. Reports unaudited earnings and financial position for quarter ended may 31, 2017
* Net asset value per share as of may 31 $16.84 versus $16.79 as of May 31, 2016
* Prudential short duration high yield fund - net investment income per share outstanding for quarter ended may 31 $0.29 versus $0.32 for quarter ended may 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Apple Hospitality REIT president and CEO Justin Knight injured in plane crash