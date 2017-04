April 12 PSG Group Ltd:

* Expects that FY HEPS will be between R9.95 and R10.05, being between 49.4 pct and 50.9 pct higher than R6.66 reported for year ended Feb. 29, 2016

* Expects FY recurring HEPS will be between R9.20 and R9.30, being between 16.8 pct and 18.0 pct higher than R7.88 reported year ago