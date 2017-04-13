BRIEF-PSG Konsult full-year recurring HEPS up 16 pct

April 13 (Reuters) - PSG Konsult Ltd:

* Reviewed preliminary financial results for the year ended Feb. 28, 2017

* FY core revenue up 13 pct

* FY recurring headline earnings per share up 16 pct

* Dividend per share up 16 pct

* Final gross dividend of 10.2 cents per share (2016: 8.8 cents per share) from income

* Confident that it will continue to build its client franchise despite uncertain market outlook, volatility in investment markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)