BRIEF-PSI AG Q1 EBIT up at 2.6 mln euros

April 27 (Reuters) - PSI:

* Gets year off to a good start thanks to high order volume from industry

* Q1 EBIT increased by 20 % to 2.6 million euros ($2.84 million)

* Order backlog on 31.03.2017 was, at 163 million euros, 4 % above figure for previous year (31.03.2016: 157 million euros).

* Q1 net result improved by 27 % to 1.8 million euros (31.03.2016: 1.4 million euros)

* Increased its new order volume by 11 % in Q1 of 2017 to a new record value of 78 million euros (31.03.2016: 70 million euros)

* Management is confirming growth targets formulated in 2016 annual report