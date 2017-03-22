FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PSI FY group net result up by 14.6 pct to EUR 8.5 million
March 22, 2017 / 7:52 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-PSI FY group net result up by 14.6 pct to EUR 8.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 22 (Reuters) - PSI:

* FY group net result improved by 14.6 percent

* New orders were, with 182 million euros ($196.58 million), 6.7 percent, below previous year (31 Dec. 2015: 195 million euros), order backlog was constant at 129 million euros

* Following strong 4th quarter psi with better margin and strong cash flow

* FY EBIT of 11.8 million euros in financial year 2016 (31 dec. 2015: 11.1 million euros)

* FY group net result increased by 14.6 % to 8.5 million euros (31 Dec. 2015: 7.5 million euros)

* Increase of dividends to 0.22 euro planned

* With 176.9 million euros, FY sales were 3.7 % below value for previous year (31 Dec. 2015: 183.7 million euros)

* Decline in sales is largely result of substation automation business in Southeast Asia

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9258 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

