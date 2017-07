July 10 pSivida Corp:

* pSivida - in connection with new collaboration agreement, alimera forgave $10 million of co's share of losses associated with commercialization of ILUVIEN

* pSivida Corp - Alimera will forgive an additional $5 million of remaining $15 million of previous losses upon approval of iluvien

* pSivida - in connection with new collaboration agreement, alimera has right to recover $15 million of such previous losses as partial offset to future royalty payments

* pSivida Corp - if amounts recoverable by Alimera are less than $5 million at that time, Alimera will pay company difference in cash

* pSivida Corp - has right to recover $15 million of previous losses as a partial offset to future royalty payments