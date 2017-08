March 6 (Reuters) - Psivida Corp

* On March 2, entered into a funded feasibility study agreement with "a leading biopharmaceutical company" - SEC Filing

* Under work plan, co's Durasert sustained release drug technology to be formulated with certain of biopharmaceutical co's proprietary molecules