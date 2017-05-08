FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PTC enters into credit and security agreement for senior secured term loan facility
May 8, 2017 / 12:04 PM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PTC enters into credit and security agreement for senior secured term loan facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 8 (Reuters) - Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* Ptc therapeutics inc- on may 5, entered into a credit and security agreement for a senior secured term loan facility of $60.0 million - sec filing

* Ptc therapeutics inc- final maturity date under credit agreement is may 1, 2021

* Ptc therapeutics inc - on loan facility of $60.0 million, $40.0 million was drawn by company on may 5, 2017

* Ptc therapeutics-$20.0 million under facility available upon co's demonstration, on/prior to dec 31, 2018, of net product revenue equaling/exceeding $120 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

