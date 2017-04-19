FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
April 19, 2017 / 8:23 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-PTC reports Q2 gaap loss per share $0.01

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - PTC Inc-

* PTC announces second quarter fy’17 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.30

* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue $281 million versus i/b/e/s view $284.1 million

* PTC Inc -q2 2017 license and subscription bookings were $95 million, up 11% yoy, both as reported and in constant currency

* PTC Inc- expect to record approximately $3 million in restructuring charges in q3 of 2017 related to closure of a leased facility

* Sees fy 2017 non gaap earnings per share between $1.13 to $1.23

* Sees q3 2017 non gaap earnings per share between $0.24 to $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

