March 16 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc

* PTC says prior to FDA approval, access to Emflaza has been limited to small number of patients, "We aim to close this gap with the launch": Conf Call

* PTC says deal will diversify its business, enabling revenue generation through 2 products, & expanding commercial geographic footprint to include us: Conf Call

* PTC says they "plan to re-examine the price of Emflaza": Conf Call

* PTC says Emflaza launch would enable it to establish a complete U.S medical sales and marketing footprint ahead of a potential Translarna launch : Conf Call

* PTC says anticipate an increase in operating expenses in 2017 : Conf Call

* PTC says Emflaza sales are expected to begin later this year : Conf Call

* PTC says "we appreciate that pricing is receiving a lot of attention and we believe that a change needs to be made": Conf Call

* PTC says "ensuring access to the drug (Emflaza) is a priority and until recently only a small fraction of patients had access": Conf Call

* PTC says it's "premature" to comment on exactly what that price level (for Emflaza) is going to be at this time: Conf Call

* PTC "we'll think about updating our guidance in terms of operating expenses probably on our Q1 call as we close the (Emflaza) launch & finalize plan: Conf Call

* PTC says "really prior to this approval there is really less than 10 percent of patients that were able to get Emflaza": Conf Call

* PTC says deal brings in resources and revenue to continue innovative and research and development engine for DMD: Conf Call

* PTC says it is "premature" to provide details on no. Of patients getting Emflaza under expanded access program : Conf Call Further company coverage: