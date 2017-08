April 10 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* PTC Therapeutics announces departure of chief financial officer, Shane Kovacs

* PTC Therapeutics Inc says PTC has initiated a search process to appoint a new CFO

* PTC Therapeutics - Shane is expected to remain with PTC through closing of PTC's pending acquisition of all rights to emflaza from Marathon Pharma