March 16, 2017 / 11:54 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics reports Q4 loss per share of $0.78

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 16 (Reuters) - Ptc Therapeutics Inc

* Total revenues for Q4 of 2016 were $25.2 million versus $12.7 million in same period of 2015

* For 2017, ptc expects to achieve ex-U.S. Translarna net sales between $105 and $125 million

* Net loss for Q4 of 2016 was $26.8 million compared to a net loss of $50.9 million for same period in 2015

* PTC is reviewing its guidance for 2017 operating expenses and ending cash in light of PTC's planned acquisition of Emflaza

* Translarna net product sales were $25.1 million for Q4 of 2016, representing 98 pct growth versus $12.7 million in Q4 of 2015

* Two SMA clinical trials on track to advance into pivotal studies in 2017

* Qtrly loss per share $0.78

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.07, revenue view $24.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

