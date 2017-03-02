FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
6 months ago
BRIEF-PTL Enterprises says NCLT sanctions scheme of demerger of medicare and healthcare undertaking
#Healthcare
March 2, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-PTL Enterprises says NCLT sanctions scheme of demerger of medicare and healthcare undertaking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 2 (Reuters) - PTL Enterprises Ltd

* Says National Company Law Tribunal Sanctions Scheme of demerger of medicare and healthcare undertaking of co Source text: [PTL Enterprises Limited has informed the Exchange that the scheme of demerger of Medicare and Healthcare Undertaking of Company into Artemis Global Life Sciences Limited (formerly known as PTL Projects limited) which was sanctioned by the Hon'ble High Court of Kerala on December 16th, 2016, has now also been sanctioned by the National Company law Tribunal,New Delhi on March 01, 2017.The Company is yet to receive the certified copy of the order from the National Company Law Tribunal, New Delhi for the same] Further company coverage:

