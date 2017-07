July 26 (Reuters) - Permanent Tsb Group Holdings Plc

* permanent tsb CEO says wants to grow share of mortgage market to 13 to 15 percent

* permanent tsb CEO says momentum strong going into the second half, business has definitely turned a corner

* permanent tsb ceo says expects some provision writeback from house price inflation to come through at year-end