July 27 (Reuters) - Ptt Exploration And Production Pcl

* Pttep expects crude oil prices for the second half of 2017 to be range-bound between 45 and 50 USD/barrel

* Average annual sales volume for 2017 is estimated at approximately 300,000 boed

* Estimated that average gas price for q3/2017 and 2017 will be about 5.6 USD/MMBTU and 5.5 USD/MMBTU, respectively

* Estimated sales volume for Q3/2017 to be approximately 290,000 boed