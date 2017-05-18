EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
May 18 Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings Ag, A Company Indirectly Controlled By Creat Group Corporation Says Has Launched Public Cash Offer For Biotest Ag
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings