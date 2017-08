April 26 (Reuters) - Public Storage

* Public storage reports results for the quarter ended march 31, 2017

* Quarterly FFO per share $2.34

* Public storage - revenues for same store facilities increased 4.0% or $20.9 million in three months ended march 31, 2017 as compared to 2016

* Qtrly core ffo per share $2.37

* Q1 FFO per share view $2.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Public storage qtrly total revenues $538.3 million versus $517.4 million