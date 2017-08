May 31 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe

* Publicis does not expect any big acquisition in 2017 and early 2018, chief executive Maurice Levy said on Wednesday at the company's annual shareholders meeting.

* Levy will be replaced by Arthur Sadoun as CEO on Thursday

* Levy is set to become Publicis's next chairman, replacing Elisabeth Badinter Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)