BRIEF-JetBlue Airways reports March traffic
* March 2017 revenue passenger miles 4.08 billion, up 2.9 percent
March 24 Genomic Health Inc:
* Published outcomes results from seer registries indicates that many node-positive breast cancer patients can avoid chemotherapy based on Oncotype DX results
BERLIN, April 12 A German government spokesman declined to comment on Wednesday on reported talks between Siemens and Canada's Bombardier on combining their rail operations.