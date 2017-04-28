BRIEF-Publity confirms dividend target of EUR 2.80/shr for FY16

April 28 (Reuters) - Publity AG:

* Publity's final figures show significant increase in profits for 2016 and positive outlook for 2017

* Net profit for year rises from 12.5 million euros to 23.1 million euros in 2016; earnings per share at EUR 3.89

* Guidance for assets under management (AuM) as at end of December 2017 raised to 5.2 billion euros; AuM of 7 billion euros expected by end of 2018

* Dividend target of 2.80 euros per share confirmed for 2016 financial year

* Further increase in sales and profits expected for 2017