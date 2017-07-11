UPDATE 1-Czech cenbank's growth forecast met, could boost chance of rate hike
July 11 PUBLITY AG:
* HAS SOLD "OFFICE CENTER ISMANING" IN ISMANING NEAR MUNICH TO THE AUSTRIAN REAL ESTATE INVESTOR HALLMANN HOLDING INVESTMENT GMBH AFTER A TWO-YEAR HOLDING PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG, July 11 Tencent Holdings Ltd has applied for a licence in Malaysia to offer local payment services via its WeChat Pay, in what would be a first for the platform outside of China, the director of WeChat Pay's global operation told Reuters.