5 months ago
BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences submits 510(k) application to FDA for Pulsetx System
#Market News
March 14, 2017 / 12:44 PM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pulse Biosciences submits 510(k) application to FDA for Pulsetx System

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 14 (Reuters) - Pulse Biosciences Inc

* Pulse Biosciences submits 510(k) application to FDA for Pulsetx System

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - announced submission of a 510(k) to US Food and Drug Administration for its Pulsetx System

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - initiated clinical trials to investigate response of human skin to different treatment levels of NPS

* Pulse Biosciences Inc - planning additional trials in skin lesions as well as cancerous lesions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

