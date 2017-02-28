BRIEF-Valeant commences cash tender offer
Feb 28 Pulse Health Ltd
* Company reaffirms guidance of FY17 underlying EBITDA for established hospitals and day surgeries to be between $13.5m and $15.5m
* "EBITDA ramp-up losses associated with gold coast surgical hospital are expected to be c.$4.5m in FY17 with profitability expected in FY18." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 7 The House Republican health insurance plan suggests health insurance after Obamacare will be less affordable, investors, insurers and industry sources said on Tuesday, raising questions about future enrollment and insurance company participation.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes