BRIEF-Pulse Secure says affiliate acquires vADC business from Brocade Communications Systems

June 1 (Reuters) - Pulse Secure:

* Affiliate of Pulse Secure, LLC to acquire the Virtual Application Delivery Controller (vADC) business from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc.

* Transaction includes a leased research and development facility in Cambridge, UK and associated customer support, maintenance contracts

* Affiliate entered agreement to acquire assets of Virtual Application Delivery Controller product family from Brocade Communications Systems

* Financial terms of transaction were not disclosed

* Intends to hire certain Brocade employees associated with vADC business