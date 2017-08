May 31 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc

* Pultegroup Inc - ‍has renewed a four-year exclusive agreement with Whirlpool Corporation.​

* Pultegroup Inc - ‍under this agreement, co will feature Amana, Whirlpool, Maytag, Kitchenaid and Jenn-Air brand home appliances in its new homes nationwide​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: