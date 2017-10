Aug 15 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc:

* Pultegroup Inc - ‍Unit entered into fifth amendment to its amended and restated master repurchase agreement with Comerica Bank​

* Says ‍amendment extends termination date to August 13, 2018 - SEC Filing​

* Pultegroup Inc - Under amendment, adjusted tangible net worth requirement is increased to $70 million, and liquidity requirement is increased to $40 million Source text : (bit.ly/2uL6vLa)