FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
Commentary
The elephant in the room at the NAFTA talks
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 10:27 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* Puma Biotechnology provides update on review of marketing authorisation application for PB272

* Puma Biotechnology Inc - company plans to modify summary of product characteristics in its marketing authorisation application

* Puma Biotechnology-plans to modify summary of product characteristics based on meeting with rapporteur, co-rapporteur, review team members, EMA

* Puma Biotechnology - proposed summary of product characteristics will continue to include both hormone receptor positive, hormone receptor negative patients

* Puma-Will be revising proposed smpc for neratinib to restrict intended population to patients within a year after completion of Adjuvant Trastuzumab Therapy

* Puma-Committee for medicinal products for human use continuing to review co's maa and has not yet made a final decision to recommend approval of drug Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.