April 12 Puma SE:
* Publishes preliminary results for the first quarter 2017
and raises full-year guidance for 2017
* In Q1 2017, consolidated sales increased currency adjusted
by approx. 15% (approx. 18% in reported terms) to 1,005 million
euros ($1.07 billion) compared to 852 million euros in Q1 last
year
* EBIT in Q1 2017 increased by approx. 70% to approx. 70
million euros (Q1 2016: 41.3 million euros)
* In light of strong first-quarter increase in sales and
profitability as well as positive business outlook for current
year 2017, PUMA raises full-year guidance for its consolidated
sales and operating result (EBIT).
* 2017: management now expects that sales will increase
currency adjusted at a low double-digit percentage rate
(previous guidance: currency adjusted increase at a high
single-digit percentage rate)
* 2017: operating result (EBIT) is now anticipated to come
in between 185 million and 200 million euros (previous guidance:
between 170 million and 190 million euros)
* Management still expects that net earnings will improve
significantly in 2017
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9429 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)