5 months ago
BRIEF-Pure Gold acquires important down plunge extension of Madsen Mine
March 6, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 5 months ago

BRIEF-Pure Gold acquires important down plunge extension of Madsen Mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 6 (Reuters) - Pure Gold Mining Inc

* Pure gold acquires important down plunge extension of madsen mine

* Pure gold mining inc- has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 219-hectare derlak gold property from orefinders resources inc

* Pure gold mining inc - consideration payable for property purchase includes $0.5 million in cash and 1.3 million common shares of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

