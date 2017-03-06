BRIEF-Pure Gold acquires important down plunge extension of Madsen Mine

March 6 (Reuters) - Pure Gold Mining Inc

* Pure gold acquires important down plunge extension of madsen mine

* Pure gold mining inc- has signed a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% interest in 219-hectare derlak gold property from orefinders resources inc

* Pure gold mining inc - consideration payable for property purchase includes $0.5 million in cash and 1.3 million common shares of company