March 28 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces CDN$125 million equity financing

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust says to sell 20.9 million trust units at a price of CDN$$6.00 per unit

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Trust intends to use proceeds from financing to selectively repay existing indebtedness, to fund new acquisitions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: