FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity
#TrumpExclusive
#Technology
#CyberRisk
#FutureofMoney
#Energy&Environment
#WiderImage
Sections
Featured
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Environment
Giant iceberg breaks off Antarctica
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Commentary
Trump’s plan to make voters older, wealthier, whiter
Cyber Risk
Reuters Focus
Cyber Risk
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 12, 2017 / 8:38 PM / an hour ago

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

1 Min Read

July 12 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces new lease agreement at 330,000 square foot Richmond Development and new GTA development opportunity

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - A lease agreement with Ikea Distribution Services Ca Inc. for 100% of trust's Richmond, B.C. Development Site

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $16.1 million acquisition of a property targeted for redevelopment in Scarborough, Ontario

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Facility will fulfill both Ikea's in-store and e-commerce distribution requirements in Western Canada Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.