Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Pure Multi-family REIT Lp-
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp announces cdn $80 million (us$60 million) equity offering
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp says to sell 8.9 million class a units of pure multi-family at a price of cdn$8.95 per unit
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp - to use proceeds to fund future acquisitions of class a apartment properties in major us sunbelt markets
* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp - intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund future acquisitions of class a apartment properties in major us sunbelt markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
