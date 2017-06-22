June 22 Pure Multi-family REIT Lp-

* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp announces cdn $80 million (us$60 million) equity offering

* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp says to sell 8.9 million class a units of pure multi-family at a price of cdn$8.95 per unit

* Pure Multi-Family REIT Lp - ‍intends to use net proceeds from financing to fund future acquisitions of class a apartment properties in major us sunbelt markets​