6 months ago
BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02
#Market News
March 1, 2017 / 11:50 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Pure Storage qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Pure Storage Inc:

* Pure Storage Inc qtrly net loss per share $0.21

* Pure Storage Inc qtrly non-gaap net loss per share $0.02

* Pure Storage announces record fourth quarter and fiscal year 2017 financial results

* Q4 revenue $227.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $224.5 million

* Sees FY 2018 revenue $975 million to $1.025 billion

* Pure Storage Inc sees full year fiscal 2018 non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%

* Pure Storage Inc sees Q1 fiscal 2018 revenue in range of $171 million to $179 million

* Pure Storage Inc sees Q1 fiscal 2018 non-gaap gross margin in range of 63.5% to 66.5%

* Q1 revenue view $201.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2018 revenue view $1.01 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.08, revenue view $224.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

