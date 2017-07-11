EMERGING MARKETS-Brazil stocks edge up ahead of labor reform vote

SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazilian stocks edged up on Tuesday as traders bet lawmakers would approve President Michel Temer's plans to revamp labor regulations despite an ongoing political crisis. The planned labor reform, which investors see as critical to boost long-term economic growth, is expected to clear a final Senate vote later in the day. Traders said the vote will serve as a gauge of lawmaker's support for Temer's reform platform, which came under pressure in recent