July 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
July 6 Pureprofile Ltd
* Paul Chan, founder and current Ceo of Pureprofile, has decided to move to a new role as chief innovation officer
* Pro forma FY17 revenue (statutory revenue adjusted to include a full 12 months of Cohort's revenue) is expected to be $62.9m
* Statutory and pro forma operating EBITDA margins are expected to be in line with or exceed EBITDA margins achieved in h1 FY17
* TSR, Inc. Announces retirement of chairman & CEO Joseph F. Hughes