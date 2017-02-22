FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
BRIEF-Purplebricks says to raise up to 50 mln pounds via placing for U.S. expansion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 22, 2017 / 5:11 PM / 6 months ago

BRIEF-Purplebricks says to raise up to 50 mln pounds via placing for U.S. expansion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc:

* Proposed placing of new ordinary shares to raise up to £50 million for us expansion

* Purplebricks intends to raise up to £50 million pursuant to placing at a price of 220 pence per placing share

* Placing price represents a discount of approximately 0.6 per cent to closing mid-market price of an existing ordinary share on 21 february 2017

* Number of placing shares and allocations will be determined by joint bookrunners in consultation with company at close of bookbuild.

* Bookbuild will commence immediately and is expected to close no later than 7.00 pm today

* Details of number of placing shares to be subscribed for in placing will be announced as soon as practicable after close of bookbuild.

* Net proceeds of placing (expected to be up to £48.7 million) will be utilised by company to enable purplebricks to launch its business in us

* Directors intend that first stage of roll out of purplebricks proposition in US will begin in second half of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.