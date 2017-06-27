Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Tuesday:
June 27 PVP Ventures Ltd:
* Says board approved allotment of non-convertible debentures worth 1 million rupees
WASHINGTON, June 27 The Federal Reserve on Tuesday fined Bank of New York Mellon $3 million for overstating its capital ratios after an error in how it measured the risks in a portfolio of assets.