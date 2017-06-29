BRIEF-BP expects $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
* Actively managing exploration portfolio and exiting non-competitive assets, expects around $750 million non-cash exploration write-off in Angola
June 29 PyroGenesis Canada Inc
* PyroGenesis Canada Inc- "Can say with certainty that our Q2-2017 results will be significantly better than that posted for same period in 2016" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: